Paul Finebaum told if he would hire Urban Meyer at Nebraska

Nebraska is set for a large-scale search for a coach after the program fired Scott Forst on Sunday.

Frost was fired after the Cornhuskers started the 2022 season with a score of 1-2. They lost both games by a six-point margin as Frost’s problem with losing games by one score continued to worsen.

Athletic director Trev Alberts saw enough after the loss to Georgia Southern and turned Frost off.

Many names will appear for the vacant position before the end of the season. One of the coaches who may be of interest is former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum thinks he’s a good fit for this program, even though he has a lot of baggage.

“There are several moments that change the rules of the game in student sports. I don’t know about the fit, but Urban Meyer is the kind of coach who wants to change the dynamic, unless you’re in the NFL. He’s still a good college football coach, but is Lincoln a good fit for Urban? He would certainly be on my shortlist,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Tradition).

Meyer left Ohio State after the 2018 season and “retired” from coaching before becoming the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He lasted only 13 games with him before he was axed.

Let’s see if Meyer will give an interview this year. For now, however, Nebraska will have to focus on trying to beat Oklahoma next Saturday at noon Eastern time. Sportswire Badge/Getty Images

Nebraska is set for a large-scale search for a coach after the program fired Scott Forst on Sunday.

Frost was fired after the Cornhuskers started the 2022 season with a score of 1-2. They lost both games by a six-point margin as Frost’s problem with losing games by one score continued to worsen.

Athletic director Trev Alberts saw enough after the loss to Georgia Southern and turned Frost off.

Many names will appear for the vacant position before the end of the season. One of the coaches who may be of interest is former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum thinks he’s a good fit for this program, even though he has a lot of baggage.

“There are several moments that change the rules of the game in student sports. I don’t know about the fit, but Urban Meyer is the kind of coach who wants to change the dynamic, unless you’re in the NFL. He’s still a good college football coach, but is Lincoln a good fit for Urban? He would certainly be on my shortlist,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Tradition).

Meyer left Ohio State after the 2018 season and “retired” from coaching before becoming the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He lasted only 13 games with him before he was axed.

Let’s see if Meyer will give an interview this year. For now, however, Nebraska will have to focus on trying to beat Oklahoma next Saturday at noon Eastern time.