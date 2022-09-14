Paul Finebaum Thinks One College Football Coach Needs to Win This Weekend

Pressure is mounting on Texas A&M ahead of Saturday’s game against Miami.

Last Saturday, the Aggies lost to the Appalachian State Mountaineers by a score of 17-14, an upset that few expected. Now they are 1-1 up in a showdown with the Hurricanes.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes that Jimbo Fisher is now in winning mode heading into this competition.

“He’s in mandatory victory mode right now,” Finebaum said (first transcribed Saturday Down South). “He won’t be fired. The reason? It would take $90 million to get rid of it right now. But from the point of view of perception, he has problems. .”

Currently, the Aggies are ranked 24th in the country, and the Hurricanes are ranked 13th.

This competition will be held in College Station on September 17 and will begin at 9 p.m. ET.