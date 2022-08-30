Paul Finebaum refutes Marcus Freeman’s comments about Ohio State

The first week of the college football season has finally arrived, and many good matches are waiting for you.

However, the game that must be watched on television this weekend is Notre Dame—Ohio State. Marcus Freeman is returning to Columbus as Notre Dame’s head coach, as this is his first year in the position.

Freeman made headlines on Monday when he said he would use the outsider status with 17.5 points as a bulletin board material.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum picked up on those comments and criticized Freeman for them Tuesday morning.

“Does Knute Rockne turn over in his grave if the Notre Dame coach feels disrespectful because someone in Vegas doesn’t make him a favorite?” Finbaum said via On3. “It’s really funny because everyone knows or should know that Ohio State is one of the best teams that we’ve seen for a long time, and Notre Dame is going through a transition period. So, Coach Freeman, we all love you, but calm down.”

Who knows, maybe Fighting Irish will surprise Finbaum and make the game a little closer than he expects on Saturday night.

The start is scheduled for 19:30. ET.