Paul Finebaum named the head coach closest to Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum will not support another coach in college football who would be better than Nick Saban.

Honestly, no one should, considering how successful he is.

The spot behind Saban was widely discussed in the offseason, and Finebaum doubled down again on Kirby Smart deserving to be in that spot.

“A lot of people who have responded to my comments need to understand the context,” Finebaum said. “I can look into the record book as easily as you can, and we can put it together and come to any conclusion we want. I just said that Kirby Smart is where college football is now. Dabo Swinney is yesterday’s news. Many people have hinted that when I say that Swinney is dead. I’m just saying Kirby is better now, and that’s how I feel based on what I see. At the moment I’m analyzing college football.”

This last sentence proves that Finebaum was right, as Georgia had just defeated Alabama in this year’s national championship.

However, this season, Swinney will try to prove Finebaum wrong as Clemson tries to become a contender for the college football Playoffs again.

Who knows, these two teams could play each other in the CFP, and there would be no shortage of storylines in this match.