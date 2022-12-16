Paul Dano From Batman Tells How The Soundtrack Influenced His Riddler, and Now Let’s Get Down to The Sequel

Who can forget when we were all shocked by Matt Reeves’ beautifully atmospheric first Batman trailer? The use of the memorable Nirvana track “Something in the Way” in the trailer literally highlighted the fact that we are waiting for a Batman movie that we have never seen. In a recent interview, the “Riddler” actor Paul Dano said that this song was not just a smart choice of the trailer editors, but also played a significant role in shaping his character image.

The actor There will be Blood appeared in a very popular talk show on Youtube Hot Ones, where he talked about his love for a deep version of Nirvana and how the soundtrack to the film influenced his view of the supervillain composing riddles. According to Dano, it was the chorus of the song that made the character click it. He says the lyrics made him realize that both his character and Batman (played by Robert Pattinson) are dealing with two sides of trauma, where Bruce Wayne had the resources to deal with his trauma and his character didn’t. Paul Dano told Hot One host Sean Evans:

Something in the Way is a great song and I listen to Nirvana a lot. But this chorus for me was something like what we’re all trying to… something is getting in the way… what we’re all trying to go through. I think it’s about two sides of the injury, and one person, you know, had a little more resources to deal with his injury — Bruce Wayne. And my boyfriend just didn’t have, you know, no upbringing, but probably didn’t have a character either, if we really were.

I have to agree with Dano. To be honest, Edward Nashton as an actor is a serial killer who feels more comfortable in a David Fincher movie than in a comic book. This comparison has some value because the film’s director Matt Reeves has said in the past that the real source of inspiration for his darker Riddler was actually the Zodiac Killer. Something tells me that even Bruce Wayne’s level of resources may not have helped this traumatized orphan overcome his problems.

Despite the fact that the spin-off TV series “Penguin” and “Batman 2” were apparently confirmed back in April, the list of upcoming DC films was in some turmoil. The reported unsatisfactory performance of Black Adam casts doubt on the sequel, and after the Henry Cavill fiasco, the actor announced his return as Superman only to turn around less than two months later to say he won’t be returning after all, leading fans to question if anything is a sure thing. With the big regime change at DC Studios and James Gunn and Peter Safran now running things, some difficult decisions had to be made regarding DC films. It’s currently unclear if we’ll see a return to Matt Reeves’ “Gotham” and Dano’s skin-crawling game as one of Batman’s deadliest villains.

If there are any updates regarding The Batman 2, we will be the first to let you know. At the moment, fans will have to be content with re-watching Dano's disturbing performance as the Riddler, which can be broadcast on an HBO Max subscription.