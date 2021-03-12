Paul Bettany and Claire Foy will star in season 2

The stars of WandaVision and The Crown were cast to star in the 2nd season of A Very British Scandal.

In the anthology, Foy and Bettany will play the Duchess and Duke of Argyll, also known as the protagonists of one of the most libertine divorce cases of the 20th century.

The plot revolves around Margaret, Duchess of Argyll. Famous for her charisma, her beauty and her style, she dominated the front pages of newspapers as a divorcee who carried charges of forgery, theft, violence, drug use, secret recordings, bribes and a very explicit polaroid. All of this in the 60s media spotlight.

A Very British Scandal: learn more about the BBC’s anthology season 2

The 2nd season of A Very British Scandal will air in three episodes of 60 minutes that investigated all the institutional misogyny that played a huge role in how the duchess was dishonored in front of the whole society and defamed by the press and the judicial system.

Regarding the series, Foy said he is very excited to work with director Anne Sewitsky, Sarah and Paul on this extraordinary project, and to explore, through this story, how often judgment, shame and controversy surround a woman’s sexuality.

Written by Sarah Phelps, who is also responsible for Dublin Murders, A Very English Scandal’s new season features Foy and Phelps alongside Sewitsky as the executive production team. The series will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the broadcaster’s streaming service in the UK, and on Amazon Prime Video in other English-speaking countries.

The plot that precedes the story of the Duchess of Argyll, shown in 2018, starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, and recounted the events that led to the conflicts in the life of Jeremy Thorpe of England.

The 2nd season of A Very British Scandal has no release date yet. So keep an eye out for the next news!