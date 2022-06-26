Paul and Karin Steele from the 90-Day Fiance are Still Together in 2022

Paul and Karin Stele have always had a chaotic relationship in the 90-day Fiance franchise, which made viewers wonder if they were still together. The couple is known for their tumultuous and tumultuous relationship, which has led to numerous breakups and shocking reconciliations, despite Karin’s complete lack of interest in Gender. The couple announced their latest breakup in December 2021, although some 90 Day Fiancé fans are wondering if they are back together.

Paul and Karin appeared in several additional shows “90-day groom” after the debut in the first season of “90-day groom: up to 90 days”. Paul’s strange behavior charmed viewers, although his relationship with Karin quickly became unsettling. Paul and Karin made shocking claims to each other during frequent breakups. Paul claimed that Karin cheated on him and potentially had their children with someone else, while Karin claimed and later retracted the statement that Paul had abused her. Paul and Karin got restraining orders against each other with a video of Karin hitting Paul in front of their child, last year.

A viral video of Karin beating Paul in the same room with their baby shocked many fans of the 90-day-old groom and led to the recent separation of Karin and Paul. Although Paul and Karin reunited after restraining orders, it appears they officially ended the relationship after the 2021 incident. In fact, Paul has been spotted by fans of the franchise on dating apps. The eccentric American even shocked viewers by sharing a selfie with a mysterious woman, whom he called a “new girlfriend.” Many viewers believe that Paul has left Karin now that he posts photos with other women.

While some fans of the 90-day-old groom are surprised that Paul was the first to leave, Karin also seems to have left her husband. Despite the fact that the Brazilian native noted that she prefers her native country, she informed her subscribers that she would stay in the United States for the sake of her sons. She even adjusted to life in Kentucky. Since they are no longer together, Karin and Paul seem to be going through a divorce. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have also revealed Karin’s criminal past; however, this does not seem to affect her residence in the US.

Overall, many fans of 90 Day Fiancé are happy that Paul and Karin are no longer together. They provided dramatic and shocking entertainment to some viewers. However, Paul and Karin have left many fans of the franchise worried and alarmed. Their drama went beyond the scripts and presented real problems, which some viewers were uncomfortable witnessing because of the entertainment value. Despite the fact that many fans of the 90-day-old groom are happy that Paul and Karin are no longer together, some are worried about new people who end up dating Paul or Karin.