Patty Jenkins reveals to direct Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins, the director who directed the DC superhero films starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, including Wonder Woman 1984, revealed that she has a very important requirement to return to the command of a possible Wonder Woman 3 in the future.

The director gave an interview to The New York Times, which asked her about whether or not to direct Wonder Woman 3, as she is currently working on the Disney project, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

“We will see what happens. I really do not know. I know I would love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a possible model for cinemas. I don’t know if I would do it if there weren’t, ”replied Jenkins, making it clear that he should only return to command if Warner Bros. release the film directly in theaters.

In early December, Warner announced that all of its major productions will be released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming HBO Max in 2021. Which left some directors like Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve dissatisfied.

Last week, the director had made clear the uncertainty about a possible new production of the superheroine. Jenkins revealed that she and Geoff Johns have already created a story for Wonder Woman 3, however, emphasized that she doesn’t know if she will be involved in the production.

“I don’t think I’m going to do that next, so I have to wait and see where we are in the world, you know? What I wanted to talk about in Wonder Woman 1984 was very much aware of what I was feeling and what was to come, so now I’m not sure. So much has changed in the world ”.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently showing in some cinemas in Brazil.



