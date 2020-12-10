Patty Jenkins criticizes the Justice League version

It seems that Justice League, launched in 2017, still has a lot to talk about. In an interview with the ReelBlend podcast, Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman, did not hold back the words to criticize the Joss Whedon film.

“I think that all of us, directors of DC, reject [this version] in the same way as the fans,” said the filmmaker. It is worth remembering that the film had been directed largely by Zack Snyder. However, after a family tragedy by the director, the film was finished by Whedon, who altered many details of the original story.

One of Jenkins’ biggest criticisms was about the Wonder Woman approach. “I felt that this version contradicted my first film [Wonder Woman, 2017] in several ways, as well as the current film [Wonder Woman 1984], which was already in production,” said the director.

Jenkins also said that she had worked closely with Snyder to maintain a sense of continuity for Diana Prince’s character. For her, Whedon’s version was “inconsistent”, with half of the characters unrecognizable.

Justice League will be relaunched in the version of Zack Snyder by HBO Max in 2021. The so-called “Snyder Cut” will take about four hours, with unpublished scenes of the characters.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25 this year. Even without a date for the premiere of streaming in Brazil, Warner Bros. confirmed that the film will arrive here, in the theaters, on December 17.



