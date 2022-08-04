Patton Oswalt accidentally confirmed “Eternal 2”

“The Eternals” appeared in the MCU last year, and while the film’s performance wasn’t impressive by Disney standards, it looks like Marvel Studios is ready to double down with a sequel that could have been accidentally leaked by Patton Oswalt.

Oswalt and Harry Styles showed unexpected cameos in the middle of the credits in “Eternal”, playing the Troll Pip and the Star Fox, respectively, but no word was heard from the studio about when these characters might appear next. Nevertheless, after Marvel’s presentation at Comic-Con in San Diego, it became clear that in the sixth phase of the MCU there are at least 8 open slots that can be allocated for new shows and movies, and this is where “Eternal 2” may appear.

During an interview on the NBC Today show intended to promote the actor’s latest film (via Culture Crave), Oswalt may have misspoke when he stated that a sequel to “The Eternals” had already been announced and Chloe Zhao was returning as director, something that was in no way being considered by Marvel Studios at Comic- Con. Considering where the Eternals left off, and the importance of more space superheroes and characters like Troll Pip and Star Fox, the Eternals 2 is unlikely to be anything surprising.

It remains to be seen if Oswalt will hear from the so-called Marvel police in the near future because of this Freudian reservation, as no studio representative has addressed this alleged leak, although She-Hulk director Kat Coiro is well aware of their existence when discussing Daredevil. spoilers. Marvel CEO Kevin Feige teased the cosmic return of Stiles and Oswalt, but will it be in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 or something else is unknown.

“The Eternals” is currently considered one of the worst-grossing MCUs, earning $402 million, just above “Black Widow,” which had to face a double-streaming release, and also not much better with fans and critics. Oddly enough, the balance between Zhao’s cinematography and the already established MCU formula is what many consider to be the reason for the disappointment in the film, as well as the need to study so many characters at the same time.

If “Eternal 2” is indeed a guarantee, as Oswalt suggested, Zhao will have the opportunity to create a superhero blockbuster in his own style. Regardless, fans will first see Dane Whitman from The Eternals paired with Blade when the Vampire Hunter returns in 2023.