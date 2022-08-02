Pattinson’s “Batman Freak” Avoids the Only Problem with Bale’s Dark Knight

Warning. This article contains spoilers for “Batman”.

Christian Bale’s portrayal of Batman is widely praised, but it has only one problem that Robert Pattinson managed to avoid in Batman. The first film in his Dark Knight trilogy was released in 2005, and its huge success only grew until it ended in 2012. Given the numerous alterations of the main character from his 1989 reboot, what Christian Bale achieved in the role of Batman deserves praise by right. However, Bale’s performance in “The Dark Knight” still has one drawback, which Pattinson cleverly manages to avoid.

Tim Burton’s Batman of 1989 created many precedents for future incarnations of the character. In particular, Tim Burton and Michael Keaton paid great attention to portraying Batman as a “freak”. That’s right, there is something inherently strange about an orphaned child who is trained in exemplary hand-to-hand combat to fight crime., dressed as a giant bat. Coming from such a notorious and wealthy family, Bruce could easily find solace in other forms of escapism, but instead he marries justice. Pattinson addresses this “freak” in Batman, who highlights one problem with Bale.

The problem with Bale’s Dark Knight is that he is not a “freak”, but in fact, perhaps the complete opposite. Although the duality of Bruce Wayne’s Bale is clearly a facade, so that people don’t look too closely at his life and discover that the lies underneath, he still appears to the audience as a self-confident vigilante playboy. He speaks well even when he doesn’t have a crowd to impress, and with a slight knowing grin that suggests he knows how cool he is. The difference between him and Pattinson’s image is obvious, since Pattinson’s Batman is a real “freak” in almost every sense.

Why Pattinson’s Batman is Considered a “freak”

Pattinson’s Batman doesn’t sleep, and can mostly be seen in sweatpants when he’s not wearing a bat suit. The only time Bruce puts on a suit is as a tribute to the mayor, and even then everyone notes how shocked they are to see him because he is a complete hermit. He’s incredibly quiet and muted, and you get the impression that he doesn’t really want to talk unless there’s a special need. His coolest phrase “I am revenge” is even said stiffly and awkwardly, which really emphasizes how perverted his psyche is.

This, compared to Bruce Bale telling Harvey Dent not to worry about pushing two tables in a restaurant because he “owns the place,” shows how different the two approaches are. Pattinson’s Bruce whines when Alfred tells him about a meeting he has to attend, while Bale’s Bruce attends a meeting at The Dark Knight and falls asleep, later telling Lucius that he knew Lao’s company might be engaged in illegal activities, but he “just needed to take a closer look.” in their books to make sure. Bruce Bale is so self-confident and aware that he can take a nap at a meeting full of rich businessmen, but Pattinson’s Bruce is so detached from society that he will do anything to avoid human communication.

Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman really continues the idea laid down by Burton and Keaton in DC history and takes it to the extreme. While the Bruce Wayne/Batman iteration of Bale has become a symbol of the character, he is more of a cooler vigilante playboy, which, to Christian Bale’s credit, is a popular portrayal of the character. Even Keaton’s Batman, although he was a real “freak”, entertained the beautiful and famous photojournalist Vicky Vale. Ultimately, Bale’s Batman is still in agony and suffering from grief, but he hides it much better than Pattinson in Batman, who fully accepts the “ugly” aspect of the Dark Knight.