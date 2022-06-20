Patrick Mahoney has made his opinion about Marquez Valdez-Scantling very clear

Tyreek Hill is out. Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs will do their best to replace the production Tyreke Hill will take with him to South Beach, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes says Valdez-Scantling has been learning fast since arriving in Kansas City.

“I think he did a great job, learning the offense very quickly and playing when his number was called,” Mahomes said at his mini—camp press conference.

“He’s a smart guy, so you can understand why he grasps information so quickly. And he has a good feeling for everything, especially at the beginning when we had a couple of guys — he did a lot of reps and played a lot.”

The Chiefs signed MVS to a three-year contract back in March, after Speedy Widout spent four seasons with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes said the speed was obvious last week and that Valdez-Scantling is already playing.

“So you saw a couple of them behind the sideline where they were one—on-one and I just dropped it and let him play, which he did,” Mahomes said. “So it’s nice to see that, and hopefully it will continue in training camp and into the season.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be looking for someone who can stretch the field, as Hill did, to take the upper hand off tight end All-Pro Travis Kelsey.