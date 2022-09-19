Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Unhappy with Blow: NFL World Reaction

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is unhappy with the blow inflicted on her husband in a game against the Chargers on Thursday night.

“I think now we can hit such QBs,” she tweeted.

It looks like this is the hit in question when Mahomes went down a bit because of Chargers defenders Joey Baze and Khalil Mack on a holding call:

The NFL world reacted to Mahomes’ wife’s comments on social media.

“It’s so funny to me when I hear people complain that Mahomes or Brady don’t get penalties when the NFL and officials keep Brady and Mahomes down their throats for so long,” one user replied.

“HA HA HA, game #1 is already enduring,” another commented.

“You never complain.”

“No illegal punch, glad to see you’re still throwing tantrums because of the judges,” said another.

It’s always dangerous when players jump at the quarterback’s feet, but Mahomes was able to make sure his feet wouldn’t fall when the pressure increased.