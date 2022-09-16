Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany is unhappy with getting into the star defender

Thursday night’s battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers may not have lived up to all expectations for performance, but it produced an exciting effect.

Kansas City emerged victorious thanks to a late pick six, giving the team a 24-17 lead. However, the game was not without problems for the Chiefs, who were distracted at times.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes also made some questionable shots that worried fans. His wife Brittany was particularly unhappy with one hit.

“I think now we can hit such QBs,” she tweeted.

She may have been talking about a hit when officials ruled that the Chiefs offensive lineman had dragged Joey Bosa into quarterback.

What do you think of the play?