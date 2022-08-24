Patrick Mahomes reacted to the death of the legend of the chiefs

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson had died.

According to a statement from his family, Dawson was placed in hospice care late last week and passed away earlier this week. He was 87 years old.

Shortly after the news broke, the football world took to social media to remember the legendary quarterback. Among those who remembered Dawson on social media was Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Rest in peace, legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you have had on Kansas City will live on forever. We are praying for his family,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. He took home the Super Bowl IV MVP award in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and received the Pete Rozelle Radio and Television Award in 2012.