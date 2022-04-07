Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews “don’t know exactly” when they want a second child: “Calm down”

Take your time! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are in no hurry to welcome their second child after the arrival of daughter Sterling in February 2021.

When an Instagram user asked a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Texas on Wednesday, April 6, during a question and answer session, whether she and a 26-year-old professional football player “want more children in the near future,” she replied: “Okay, yes.” everyone here really wants us to have another child. I have so many of these [questions].”

The personal trainer told her followers to “calm down” by writing: “We don’t know for sure yet!”

The social media upload came a month after Matthews and the athlete got married in Hawaii. The couple’s 13-month-old daughter was a flower girl.

“The fact that your daughter is not at your wedding is something else entirely,” the bride wrote on Instagram last month. “I love you, sister girl.” Mahomes commented on the March post: “My girls.”

He and the former footballer started dating in 2012, and got engaged eight years later. In September 2020, the couple announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first child.

“Mom and Dad are making a little detour to the wedding,” the then—future star signed her revelation on Instagram. The winner of Super Bowl LIV signed his own post with a smiley face in the form of a red heart.

After Sterling’s birth, the duo waited four months to show her face on social media.

“We’ll share her photos when we feel it’s time,” Matthews told her Instagram followers shortly after giving birth. “I know that the Internet will instantly take a picture of her and post it everywhere, so I’m just getting ready for my newborn girl to be shown to the whole world! Right now we’re just enjoying every minute with her.”

In June 2021, she shared pictures from a family photo shoot, writing: “Hi, my name is Sterling.” Since then, Matthews and Mahomes have continued to document their baby’s life, from watching football games to celebrating Thanksgiving.

Matthews called Sterling his “greatest blessing and greatest joy” in February, saying, “Baby, you make me the happiest! I can’t believe you’re almost a year old. #timepleaseslowdown».

Celebrating the baby’s first birthday next month, she said: “It’s so easy to celebrate this girl, and I will do it for the rest of my life. I love you, girl.”

On Wednesday, Matthews compared motherhood to “having my best friend with me all the time,” adding in her Instagram story: “She makes me the happiest, and even on my bad days I really love being with her and doing things with her! I love watching her grow up every day and start doing something on her own!”