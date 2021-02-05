Patrick Dempsey wasn’t Derek’s first choice

Grey’s Anatomy fans know that he was born to play Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), aka McDreamy, but the role almost went to Rob Lowe who admitted turning down the role because he was not confident in the profitability of the medical drama.

For his part, the actor opened up about turning down the Grey’s Anatomy role, the actor revealed that he was ready to star in the CBS series Dr. Vegas when the ABC producers approached and although the actor loved the writing of Shonda , he settled on Dr. Vegas because he was more interested in working for CBS.

“Year after year after year, all the new ABC dramas fell through and CBS was on a hot streak that continues to this day. Although Grey’s was a much better script, I chose Dr. Vegas as the odds were too stacked, “Lowe admitted.

Meanwhile, Lowe recalled letting go of Grey’s Anatomy, insinuating that the decision cost him about $ 70 million, which they will never let him forget, since the program for which he decided to sign a contract today is not even half of successful of what is the ABC medical drama.

“It probably cost me, conservatively, $ 70 million, it’s a little TV show called Grey’s Anatomy, my wife will never let me forget this,” the actor revealed.

However, Rob Lowe has no regrets for turning down Grey’s Anatomy, as he admits that Patrick Dempsey fit the McDreamy character much better than he did and therefore did a better job than he would have done playing the role.

Likewise, Rob Lowe also pointed out that if he had accepted McDreamy on Grey’s Anatomy, he would not have been able to play the beloved Chris Traeger on Parks and Recreation.

In turn, ironically while the then dubious and unknown ABC show, Grey’s Anatomy has been a success and is now in its 17th season, Parks and Recreation was canceled after its first season just a month. after its broadcast.

Likewise, it would be interesting for fans to see Lowe play Derek on Grey’s Anatomy. But, as Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) would say, some things are going to work like they’re meant to happen, like they’re just meant to happen.

On the other hand, things were slow to come for the actor because last year, he achieved his greatest success as a television protagonist when he moved into the orbit of Ryan Murphy as the star of 9-1-1: Lone Star in the Fox series portraying firefighter Owen Strand.