Patrick Dempsey very intimate with his wife Jillian!

Patrick Dempsey has just celebrated his 55th birthday. The Grey’s Anatomy actor was able to count on the presence of his wife, Jillian, and she made him a beautiful declaration of love.

Patrick Dempsey became known largely in the series Grey’s Anatomy. For more than ten years, the actor has put himself in the shoes of Derek aka Doctor Mamour. His character quickly fell in love with Meredith. In fact, they have long been the star couple in the series.

Fans were shocked at Derek’s death on the show. Since then, Meredith has struggled to find love again and the public hope to see his happy one day. In fact, Patrick surprised fans with a surprise appearance in Season 17. He is expected to return for the rest of the season through Meredith’s Dreams.

Patrick Dempsey has a very successful career and made an appearance in Bridget Jones Baby. Then his fans also got to see him after Grey’s Anatomy in The Truth About Harry Quebert Affair. However, in recent months, he has been more discreet and seems to focus on his private life.

Derek’s former performer has been married for over twenty years to Jillian Fink. The latter is a well-known Hollywood hairdresser and makeup artist and they had three children together. However, things were not always rosy between them and they parted ways before they finally found each other.

In 2015, Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink chose to end their story for “irreconcilable differences”, echoes Télé-Loisirs. After having three children, they experienced a period of crisis. In fact, there were rumors that the actor had been unfaithful on the set of Grey’s Anatomy.

He would have slept with a production assistant on the set of the series. However, he never confirmed these rumors and went out of his way to reconnect with Jillian. Besides, it seems to have worked since they are together again and never leave each other.

After going through their ups and downs, Patrick and Jillian have made the perfect love affair and are more complicit than ever on social media. So, on January 13, Jillian Fink made a beautiful declaration of love on Instagram for his birthday. “Happy birthday, your surprise is on its way! “, did she say.

In addition, she unveiled a very nice photo of Patrick Dempsey kissing his . The fans totally fell in love when they discovered the shot and are happy to see them so in love. “Too cute,” said one fan. “The best couple,” wrote another subscriber. Doctor Mamour therefore seems very happy as a couple!