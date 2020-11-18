Patrick Dempsey on his return to drama as Derek Shepherd

ABC finally premiered season 17 of the longest-running medical drama on television, Grey’s Anatomy, after a long wait that left fans in an incredible state of anxiety.

Let’s remember that Grey’s Anatomy season 17 had its setbacks. Production stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the crew and cast bravely returned to the film set to shoot the scenes for the new episodes that began airing on November 12.

With the return of the medical drama, fans were blown away at the end of episode 2 when the least expected character of the season appeared. Dr. Derek Shepherd played by Patrick Dempsey, who made a cameo appearance in the new installment to delight all Grey’s Anatomy fans with his presence.

On his surprise return to the medical drama after a 5-year absence after his character died from the severity of his injuries resulting from a car accident, actor Patrick Dempsey said during a recent interview:

“I think the whole environment has changed.”

When Dempsey expresses himself this way, he means that after seeing so much anguish and death at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital from the invasion of the pandemic, it was not wrong to deliver a pleasant moment to fans at the end of the premiere episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

In this sense, in the new interview with Deadline, Dempsey also referred to his last cameo in Grey’s Anatomy as “a very healing process” in the face of so much anguish in today’s world.

“I think the whole atmosphere has changed, certainly working on the beach, and seeing everyone again was really a very healing process, very rewarding and a lot of fun. And hopefully that sentiment translates and fans enjoy it. I know they wanted us to get back together, and I think this will satisfy a lot of people and hopefully surprise a lot of people. ”

“It was really exciting and fun, and it was great to see everyone. The dynamic behind the camera had changed. There is a lot more diversity within the team. There was also a good balance of equality that I was seeing. So, culturally, there were a lot of things that they were different, which I actually thought were very positive and very inspiring. ”

The actor also told Deadline during the interview that his former co-star, Ellen Pompeo, contacted him to ask if he was interested in being a part of Grey’s anatomy season 17.

“We hadn’t talked or been together in a while. It was a great opportunity to catch up and say, ‘Okay, what can we do for all the front line responders?’ I’ve been tracking what Grey’s had been doing by giving masks and making sure people had the proper gear, and it came from that place: ‘Okay, what can we do to make people feel better, to give them some comfort in This time of uncertainty? ‘And that’s how it started.

Let’s remember that with the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy, fans of the medical drama will be able to see the full reunion between Derek and Meredith, as shown in the promotional teaser that was released immediately after the premiere of season 17.



