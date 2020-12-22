Patrick Dempsey may join Disney sequel

According to information released by The DisInsider, actor Patrick Dempsey is in advanced negotiations to return in the sequel to the movie Encantada, released in 2007 by Disney. Disenchanted was announced as a future project during Disney Investor Day a few days ago.

Amy Adams, who starred in the play as Princess Giselle of Andalasia, has already been confirmed in the cast. For many years, since the film’s release, many fans have speculated on a possible sequel. It seems that Disney has finally fulfilled the numerous orders and is starting to work intensively on the new production.

Robert Philip, Dempsey’s character, was introduced as a very pragmatic lawyer in the first film. He had a bride (played by Idina Menzel) and a daughter (Rachel Covey). However, with the arrival of Giselle, a strong passion begins and a new world opens up.

The DisInsider report does not confirm other cast members, but hints that Rachel Covey will also be cast in production. In addition, there is a mention of a new villain for the film. It remains to be seen, therefore, who will be your interpreter.



