Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) back in season 17?

As fans wonder if Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) will return in season 17, the actor has made several confidences!

It’s a surprise that really thrilled Gray’s Anatomy fans. In season 17, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) made his comeback. And the least that can be said is that his appearance was unanimous.

Since season 11, fans of Derek (Grey’s Anatomy) have really missed the character. It must be said that to everyone’s surprise, the actor left the show. He would have had problems on the set.

His character, Derek (Grey’s Anatomy) had a pretty gruesome ending. He was the victim of a traffic accident. While the doctors could have saved him, they made several mistakes that claimed Derek’s life.

A really very moving episode which remains marked in the spirits. It was in fact Meredith, his wife, who had made the decision to unplug it. Five seasons later, Derek still made his appearance in the series.

In season 17, the doctors must face the health crisis. They receive patients with Covid-19 and find it difficult to manage the situation. Meredith was also affected by the virus.

Between life and death, the young woman has dreams in which she sees dead people again. This is particularly the case with Derek (Grey’s Anatomy). The latter appeared on a beach.

DEREK (GRAY’S ANATOMY) WILL RETURN THROUGHOUT SEASON 17

And the least we can say is that their reunion really moved the fans. They seemed really shocked to see the surgeon again. Meredith (Grey’s Anatomy) also saw her best friend, George O’Malley.

Now, Gray’s Anatomy fans are wondering if other characters are making a comeback. Some hope that Lexie or Mark will be back in Meredith’s dreams. But that’s not all.

Some wonder if they will be able to see Derek Shepherd again. In an interview with News Center Maine, the comedian said: “There will certainly be more. I keep coming back ”.

He also added, “I visit [Meredith] and talk to her at critical times. And this throughout the season ”. Very good news for the fans then. Derek will return in future episodes.

Patrick Dempsey seemed very happy with his return to Grey’s Anatomy. At least, that’s what he told Entertainment Tonight Canada last February.

He explained, “It was really nice to see everyone and work with Ellen again. You know, the response has been positive. So that was awesome. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks ”.

One thing’s for sure, Gray’s Anatomy fans can’t wait to hear more about the sequel. To be continued!