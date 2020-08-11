Patricio Estrella will have his own series

Patrick Star, SpongeBob’s best friend, will have his own series on Nickelodeon. The animated series has become a favorite among young and old, recently celebrating its 21st anniversary thanks to its popularity. The program created by Stephen Hillenburg extended the Bikini Bottom universe with 3 movies and a Broadway musical, now Patrick will be the star, literally.

According to the DeadLine portal, Nickelodeon is ready to work on the SpongeBob spinf-off, which will star Patrick, his family and some new and old characters from the cartoon. The show will be produced by the original series team.

“The Patrick Star Show” will have 13 chapters and will feature the original English voice actors. The plot will show Patricio’s talk show, in addition, we will get to know his family more; his parents have only appeared in the episode “I’m with a stupid”, where he receives an unexpected visit from 2 starfish who turn out to be strangers.

A Patrick Star talk show? I have a better idea pic.twitter.com/qbgDNwCamg — DoctorTomato League (@DoctorTomato1) August 10, 2020

There is no release date yet and it is not known if there will be Latin dubbing. Patrick is known for being a character who loves to sleep, eat ice cream, hunt jellyfish next to his best friend and lives under a rock next to Squidward.

“The Patrick Star Show” is the second alternate story to SpongeBob SquarePants. A long time ago the prequel entitled “Kamp Koral” was released, a 13-episode story that tells the life of SpongeBob when he was 10 years old, while spending the summer in a camp with his friends.



