Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has pleaded with his former club not to sign a January deal for Atletico Madrid player Joao Felix.

It has been widely reported that Felix will be a United target this month, and Eric ten Haag is interested in the Portuguese.

A recent report indicated that United had already submitted a first offer to the Spanish club, which was rejected because Atletico is asking for a higher rental fee.

However, United have been given first choice by Atletico Madrid and will be given 48 hours to match any bid made as Arsenal also revolve around Felix.

However, Evra is against the 23-year-old’s move and believes the Red Devils need a more natural striker with a killer goal instinct.

The former defender told Betfair via the Manchester Evening News: “He [Felix] is a great player and if he is not happy at Atletico, the Premier League will welcome him with open arms.”

“We [United] need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s 20 goals, so it’s logical that we need another striker. We can play [Anthony] Marcial, [Alejandro] Garnacho and [Marcus] Rashford, but we need a killer who lives for goals.”

“I don’t care if they perform well, I just want them to score goals. That’s why I don’t think Joao Felix is the right player for United right now.

Evra added that United will most likely show “beautiful” football with Felix, but this is not what is needed at the moment.

The former United player said he wants the team to win ugly, but with a player like Filippo Inzaghi, who will be anonymous throughout the game, but regularly scores goals.

Evra noted that Felix’s involvement only serves to make the fans happy and promote United’s commercial interests.

These considerations, according to Evra, are not enough to justify the pursuit of the dreamy star of Atletico.