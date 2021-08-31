Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Wins Launch Trailer

This week, computer owners will get the chance to get their hands on Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and to celebrate the occasion the game’s production team released the trailer for the launch of this isometric RPG.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous brings several elements in its package, such as the option to choose whether to participate in real-time battles with pauses or using the classic turn system, besides offering nine Mythic Paths to explore and many other possibilities.

Check out the launch trailer in the window below:

It’s worth mentioning that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but these platforms will only receive the title on March 1, 2022.