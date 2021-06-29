Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Hits Consoles This Year

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Developer Owlcat Games and publisher Deep Silver announced this week that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will hit the PS4 and Xbox One later this year, but the companies haven’t confirmed a specific date for that release on consoles. On PC, the title should be available on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG on September 2nd.

The development studio also shared some details about this isometric RPG. Following the rules of the first edition of Pathfinder, the game will allow you to choose between 25 classes, 12 races and hundreds of spells and abilities to build a character that has a style exactly the way you wanted.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous players will also be able to choose between two combat modes: turn-based or real-time with pause. Luckily, this won’t be a decision you choose at the beginning and you won’t have access later, as you’ll be able to switch between the two modes at any time in the game. This is quite important considering that many older isometric RPGs only offered the real-time mode with pause, which didn’t appeal to many people who were already used to it or preferred turn-based fights.

The sequel to Pathfinder: Kingmaker also got a new video from the developer diaries series, with even more details than we can expect from the new game. If you’re curious, just check out the full video above!