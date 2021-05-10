Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Arrives in September for PC

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous, Independent developer Owlcat Games has revealed that the RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be officially released on September 2 exclusively for PC, via Steam and GOG.

Announced in 2019. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, emerged as a spin-off of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and over the past few months has received Alpha and Beta periods to compile feedbacks. The title had its launch confirmed for June this year, but due to the messages from the players and the reports it received during the tests, it ended up being postponed to the third quarter.

Along with the confirmation of the release date, a second Beta period was also made available, which includes the first four chapters of the game, as well as improvements and corrections of graphics, visuals and sound, new builds of characters, classes, missions, atmospheric effects, soundtracks. and a redesign of the interface and tutorial to make the mechanics more inviting. However, this experimental demo can only be accessed by Kickstarter campaign contributors and selected slacker backers.

