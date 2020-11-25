Path of Exile will have three epic events later this year 2020

Path of Exile, an online role-playing game for PS4, Xbox One and PC, will win three new events next month. They will bring classic league modifiers, event regions in isolated regions and the return of popular mods from past leagues. They end with the launch of the new expansion 3.13 of the game, which arrives in January and will be focused on the endgame.

The events start on December 4th with the Mayhem Event. He’ll take classic Path of Exile league modifiers like Anarchy, Invasion, Breach, Ambush, Torment and Harbinger and push them to the limit. In each area of ​​the game players will encounter one of the following scenarios: 20 Renegade Exiles, 20 Safes, 20 Invasion Bosses, 10 Rifts, 20 Tormented Spirits or 20 Harbingers. Each of these areas in Wraeclast will have one of these mods – which change every hour.

The second event starts on December 11, and will take place exclusively in the Azurite Mines. In it, players will begin their attacks in the darkness with the help of some initial equipment, in addition to being able to use passive points received for missions. Kitava penalties will also apply. Adventurers will not have access to any city or even to refuges.

And the third event, Heist Flashback, starts on December 18th. In it, each Path of Exile area will feature several popular mods from past leagues.

The prizes for these events include: a new Demigod Authority, a Twilight Mystery Box for reaching level 50, and microtransactions that will be distributed in random draws when reaching levels 60, 70, 80, 85, 90 and 95.



