Path of Exile: Ultimatum trailer and coming April

The developer Grinding Gear Games announced on Tuesday (30) that the Ultimatum expansion, of the RPG Path of Exile, will be released for consoles and PCs in April, with a live scheduled for the second week of the month presenting the main news of the month. DLC.

The revelation was made through a teaser that details some of the new areas and special abilities that will be added in the expansion. According to the studio, the first DLC of 2021 will bring endgame content, a new League of Challenges, themed items and cosmetics and more. Check out the Ultimatum video below.

All the main details of the expansion will be revealed in a broadcast scheduled to take place on the official channel of Path of Exile on Twitch on April 8, starting at 5 pm (Brasília time), where information about Path of Exile 2 should also be presented. The live will feature the participation of ZiggyD, Chris Wilson (co-founder of Grinding Gear Games) and senior designer Rory Rackham, and will activate Twitch Drops and extra rewards for those who relay the event.

Path of Exile: Ultimatum will be released on April 16 for PC and April 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X.