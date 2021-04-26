Path of Exile: Ultimatum Expansion is Now Available For Consoles

Path of Exile: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners who like Path of Exile can now check out all the news present in the Ultimatum expansion, which was made available by the producer Grinding Gear Games last Wednesday (21).

Among the novelties present in this pack we can find the Ultimatum challenges, in addition to eight new skills and support gems, improvement of Vaal skills, reformulation in the reward system of past leagues and new items.

Take a look at what’s in the package by watching the trailer below:

In addition to the consoles, the Ultimatum expansion has also been available since the weekend in the PC version of Path of Exile.