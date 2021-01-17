Path of Exile revitalized simultaneous player record

Path of Exile is a hack & slash and action RPG type game. It is reminiscent of the Diablo game with its isometric camera angle and gameplay elements. One of the most famous features of Path of Exile is the size of its talent tree.

The number of Path of Exile concurrent players exceeded one hundred thousand

The Echoes of the Atlas expansion came to the game recently. With the arrival of the new expansion update, players flocked to the Path of Exile. The update officially turns the game into a fight club. SteamDB, which transformed the information it captured from the Steam database into detailed statistics, reported that the instant player count of the game was 157,103.

With this issue, Path of Exile has refreshed its own record. You can also access the game not only on Steam, but also on a launcher of the developer team. This data provided by SteamDB only covers Steam. In addition, the game can be downloaded for free on Steam or on the game’s website.