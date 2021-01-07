Path of Exile: live reveals first major expansion of 2021

The developer Grinding Gear Games has revealed that it will announce the first expansion of Path of Exile for this year 2021. The revelation will be made through a live broadcast today (7) and promises to bring a ton of news to all players.

The Path of Exile live is scheduled to start at 4pm (Brasília time) and can be followed directly through the official Twitch channel. In addition to the revelation of expansion 3.13.0, the studio will also make Twitch Drops available to all channels that are following the program, giving the public the opportunity to receive exclusive gifts.

According to Grinding Gear Games, new endgame content, a new Challenge League, new skills, items, and more will be announced. To learn more about the Path of Exile event, simply visit the official update forum.