Path of Exile: Expedition Also Hits Consoles

Path of Exile: Now available for computers, the Expedition expansion of Path of Exile is also available for those who own Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Added to this, it was also mentioned that Path of Exile: Royale mode has been improved and returns to the game in sessions. weekend game.

Expedition brings several content to the game, including participating in expeditions to strategically plant explosive chains and detonate them to defeat the undead that may appear along the way, as well as obtaining artifacts that can be exchanged with new merchants for resources that are sure to help you on your journey.

Finally, the expansion also brings the opportunity to discover Logs (which can be forged to maximize their value or traded with other players), as well as 19 new Abilities and Support Gems to use in the adventure.