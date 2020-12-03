Patent mentions PlayStation with two graphics cards

The document does not explicitly mention ‘PS5 Pro’, but it does mention a machine with greater power than its most powerful video game platform.

A new patent from Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC registered in January 2019 and published under approval on July 30 of this year makes mention of a powerful video game console with two graphics cards. The document, which makes no mention of PS5 or a possible PS5 Pro, does refer to their PlayStation consoles. Also, like all patents, this registration does not have to translate into a product for commercial purposes; it does serve, however, to have legal backing for possible products in the future.

What this patent tells us about a PlayStation console with two graphics cards

“In a simulation environment with multiple GPUs, frame load management can be implemented by multiple GPUs rendering specific frames of video; or rendering specific portions of each video frame ”, describes the document, which they have advanced since T3. “One of the GPUs controls the HDMI frame output port thanks to the frame information of the other GPU and by reading full frames through the physically connected HDMI output port”, he explains, to make clear the operation of that dual graphics card.

This internal architecture mechanism of a hardware is not new in the world of computers, but in that of consoles. Without going any further, companies like Nvidia have worked in the past in the combination of independent graphics cards that operate connected to each other.

“A scalable console” and “cloud gaming” is mentioned in the document

It is striking that the document not only refers to PlayStation “home consoles”, but also to video game entertainment in the cloud. Currently, Sony maintains the PS Now infrastructure, which allows downloading PS2 and PS4 games as well as streaming gameplay of PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles on PC, PS4 and PS5. By essentially citing “a scalable console”, the doors are opened to improvements to its current hardware, PlayStation 5, with periodic revisions as happened with PS4 (2013) and PS4 Pro (2016), marketed worldwide exactly three years later. of the premiere of the already veteran machine.

Regarding Sony, in no case have they made mention of a future revision of their current console, consisting of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition; neither to a possible PS5 Pro.

You can know the status of reservations and future waves of consoles in Spain through this article.



