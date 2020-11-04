Patent giving idea for LG Project B rotatable phone

LG has launched its new Project Explorer smartphone lineup with a big announcement. While the rotatable screen of the LG Wing is definitely a novelty, some of the brand’s fans are wondering if Samsung can be surpassed in the foldable phone arena. Rumors point that LG will do this differently with a foldable phone rather than a foldable phone. A recent patent gives a glimpse into one of the many potential forms of this phone, called LG Project B.

When people talk about rollable phones, they can conjure up images of high-tech scrolls that often take the shape of a tall tablet. LG’s own prototypes certainly point in that direction. However, given certain considerations, it seems that this is not exactly the most convenient or reliable way to implement such a consumer product. LG’s latest patent envisions a design that combines a rotatable display with a scroll mechanism.

According to LetsGoDigital, the phone described in the patent entitled “Roll-slide mobile terminal” normally looks like an ordinary phone with a curved edge display. However, the sides of this device can be slid out to transform the foldable screen into a tablet-like form. Compared to the usual idea of ​​a rotatable phone, this allows LG to minimize wear and tear by minimizing the tumbling area in and out. It also gives users the option to open only one side as needed.

However, such a system has its own characteristics that do not need to be considered in a foldable phone such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The bezel of the phone also needs to be stretched to protect the top and bottom edges of the rollaway screen. Also, LG will need to implement mechanisms to lock the sliding out sections in place and prevent them from sliding in and out too quickly, which can break the flexible display.

Of course, looking at a patent, we cannot say that LG’s product, referred to as Project B, will be like this. But it’s interesting to see how well the company thought of this idea. Assuming that it can really do this job, we can see a more useful and sound product from the LG Wing.



