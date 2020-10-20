Pat Robertson claims that God told him that Trump will win re-election

Pat Robertson , famous tele-evangelist, apparently received a conflicting message from God.

According to the famed Christian broadcaster, God told him that President Donald Trump will win re-election on November 3. But he also warned him that the president’s second term will mark the beginning of the promised End of Times.

Robertson, 90, has always supported the president who is backed by white evangelicals.

But this time, although he is sure that Trump will win the upcoming elections, he warned that problems would soon come, he told viewers of the “700 Club” , the flagship television program of the Christian networkChristian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

“We’ve never seen anything like this before, but I want to relate to you again, that there is going to be a war, ” said Robertson. “ Ezekiel 38 goes to the following in the future. Then a time of peace and then perhaps the end, but nobody knows the day or the hour when the Lord will return. He saidthe angels don’t know and only the father knows, so I’m not sure this is the second coming . ”

Robertson has been predicting the apocalypse since at least 1976 , when he predicted that the world would end in October or November 1982, and in 1990 the Southern Baptist minister warned that the world would be destroyed on April 29, 2007 , which of course , did not happen.

Robertson’s video of his prediction went viral on social media.

MILLENNIUM TIME

“But I’m saying that if the things that people thought would be during the millennium time with the coming of Jesus , they are going to happen in our lives,” Robertson said. “And the following are the elections that are coming up in just a few weeks, at which point, according to what I think the man told me, the president is going to be re-elected .”

“I’m saying by all means go out and vote, vote for whoever you want to vote for, ” he added, “but let your voice be heard. But it’s I think it’s time to pray. But anyway, that’s the word. You ask what is going to happen next, and that’s what is going to happen next ”.it’s going to lead to civil unrest, and then to a war against Israel and so forth …



