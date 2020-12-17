Passion for noise in Cyberpunk 2077 100%

Here’s how to complete the Passion for Noise side job in Cyberpunk 2077. Make a name for everyone in Night City and become the most sought-after merchant of all.

Passion for noise is one of the many secondary courses in Cyberpunk 2077. As part of our complete guide in Spanish, we will show you how we have completed it, when you can do it and the rewards you will get at the end of the mission.

When to activate and rewards

When: after completing I will dance on your grave.

Reward: experience, epic gun.

Passion for noise walkthrough

After completing I’ll Dance on Your Grave, three main quests are activated. Go for a walk in or near your apartment until Wilson, the building’s gunsmith, calls you.

Make sure you save the game before talking to him. You will have to participate in a shooting competition. If you get enough points you will get an epic pistol.



