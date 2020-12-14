Passei Direto: how to use the online study application?

Passei Direto is an online study platform for students from elementary to higher education that can be accessed directly through the web browser or through applications for Android and iOS mobile devices. The service offers a free modality with limited access to the platform’s content and resources and a monthly or annual subscription version, which, in turn, brings more options for accessing the platform’s content and exclusive materials.

The service works as a collaborative tool so that, when sharing their school materials, teachers and students on the platform can interact by answering questions and commenting on the proposed topics. In addition to a lot of didactic material, Passei Direto also offers a large amount of video lessons on the most varied topics to help those who are in homeschooling, as well as students who are preparing for selection processes and public contests.

Creating the service account

Passei Direto allows you to register on the platform by linking your Facebook account, linking your Google account (Gmail, Android) or through an email. Even at the beginning of registration, the platform will request some information such as the purpose of your studies, such as: Elementary School, High School (Enem and Vestibular), Graduation, Post-Graduation, General Studies and Public Competition.

Then, you can select between student or teacher profile, adding which institution you represent. In the institution field, it is possible to automatically fill in the data according to the platform’s database, which also displays the number of users from each institution.

After adding the data, the platform will ask you to indicate which materials correspond to your interest, and then recommend the content according to your demand.



