Pascal’s Wager: Souls-like from mobile comes to PC soon

Success on mobile devices, Pascal’s Wager is about to find its way to the PC, where it will be available to the public from next month, more specifically from the 12th.

According to information released by the producer, this Souls-like will be available on computers with all content available on mobile, including here the expansion The Tides of Oblivion, the Into the Dark Mist mode and three costumes for the characters used in the adventure.

Another detail mentioned for the PC version of Pascal’s Wager is the fact that it brings some visual improvements, in addition to 4K support and ultra-wide resolutions. In addition, the requirements are not even modest, as a computer with Windows 7, an i3-2100 or FX-6300 processor, 4 GB of RAM and a GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950 video card is capable of running it.