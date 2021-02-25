Pasapalabra: how to download the app to play

Just today, in just a couple of hours and after 172 programs, Pablo Díaz from Tenerife can make history in the Pasapalabra TV contest, taking home a pot of almost 1.5 million euros. A contest that has been among us for more than 20 years since it debuted on Antena 3 in 2000 by Silvia Jato.

Play Word Pass on mobile

After his jump to Telecinco where he spent 12 years, and a legal battle between Mediaset and Atresmedia, Pasapalabra returned to Antena 3, where he continues every day. And if you have ever been tempted to play but don’t want to go to TV, you can challenge yourself from home and play from the same screen of your mobile with the official Pasapalabra application, an exclusive Android freemium game that you can download to find out if you are the next Pablo Díaz.

The app, free to download and with optional micropayments, offers you the challenge of completing the famous donut, as well as coming with another game called ‘How do you write?’ In which you have to be observant and quick to select the correct option from a word written in various ways.

The app has also been updated with Musical Trivia, with artists, singers, songs, music and clues so you can discover the answers.