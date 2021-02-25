Pasapalabra boat: How can I download Antena application?

Of the most popular daily TV formats during the week, every day Pasapalabra gathers a good handful of viewers from home and a few contestants in front of the camera who compete for an attractive prize of cash.

And if Pasapalabra has had a prominent protagonist during these months of the pandemic, that has undoubtedly been Pablo Díaz, the man from Tenerife who has been competing for no less than 8 months.

See Pasapalabra online on your mobile

Throughout 172 programs, Díaz has done nothing more than add figure after figure to a jackpot that now amounts to 1 million 294 thousand euros no less, a figure that would be higher because he has obtained in all this time 137,400 euros, what That makes the jackpot total 1,431,000, almost 1.5 million euros. The appointment is on TV at 8:00 p.m. today, but if for whatever reason you cannot see it, we will tell you how to do it online.

You can do it in 2 ways, the first is by opening a web browser on your mobile or tablet and visiting the AtresMedia programming page in AtresPlayer, choosing the program from the grid. In fact, if you catch the program started, you can play it from the beginning:

Atresplayer live website

The second is directly with the mobile application, which to view content will ask you to register by creating an account:

Download Atresplayer for Android

Download Atresplayer for iOS