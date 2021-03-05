Party Down: sitz special to be produced by Starz

The channel Starz announced on Thursday (4) the production of a revival of the sitcom Party Down. According to those involved in the project, the special will have six parts and, because it is a revival, it can bring together the original cast of the series. However, so far, no details have been worked out.

See everything we know about the Party Down special

In 2019, the cast and producers of the series came together in a live broadcast of Vulture. According to executive producer Rob Thomas, everyone had so much fun that the hypothesis of a new project related to the sitcom was raised.

Still according to Thomas, putting the cast together is proving to be a real challenge. After all, everyone has their own projects and there are still complications caused by the pandemic. Even so, everyone is excited about the possibility.

Party Down accompanies a group of cooks from a buffet in Hollywood. Each episode is focused on a different event and the lives of all the unusual guests are portrayed in the series. The original version was broadcast by Starz between 2009 and 2010, with two initial seasons.

The sitcom cast features Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Lizzy Caplan. So far, the producers have not indicated which actors return to their original roles or a release date.

