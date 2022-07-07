Parts of Star Wars: KOTOR Games That Haven’t Aged

Over five decades, the Star Wars franchise has had many spin-offs. From comics to novels to TV shows, Star Wars has branched out into almost every possible form of media, but there is one medium in which Star Wars has always been particularly good, and that is video games. Although not all of them are worthy of attention, the vast majority of Star Wars games have at least a few qualities that are worth spending a few hours on them. From time to time, a Star Wars game appears that not only stands out from the rest of the Star Wars library, but also stands out in the video game industry as a whole. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of these games.

Released in 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of the most influential video games in the Star Wars universe of all time and is considered one of the greatest Western role-playing games ever created. At the time, Knights of the Old Republic was groundbreaking, as was its sequel, released a year later. While these two games are certainly relevant today, almost two decades later, revisiting them may not lead to the same experience or feelings as many years ago. It may sound sacrilegious, but some aspects of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series are not so outdated.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a masterpiece

Simply put, “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” and its sequel are masterpieces. Despite the fact that newer games like Star Wars: Battlefront have modern graphics, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have one of the most challenging combat mechanics in a third-person action game, both Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords still ranks first in the lists of Star Wars game levels.

Aspects that once distinguished Knights of the Old Republic from the crowd, for the same reasons, remain relevant today. In 2003, the scale of KOTOR was groundbreaking: each of the seven planets felt like a living, breathing environment inhabited by real people. Taking to the streets of the Upper Taris City for the first time in 2003 was an incredible experience, when aliens and humans were going about their business, the architecture was torn right out of the original Star Wars concept art by Ralph McQuarrie, and the skybox was lavishly decorated with speeders. and the beautiful setting sun.

From the very beginning, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic looks like a real Star Wars experience, and it only gets stronger throughout the game. As soon as players have the opportunity to visit legendary planets such as Tatooine, this sense of authenticity becomes the main advantage of the game, when every NPC, group member and creature looks like it could get into one of the main movies at any second. and no one would blink an eye. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic went even further. Instead of just showing the player all the glitz and glamour of “Star Wars” they expect, KOTOR expands the boundaries and offers one of the best world constructions in the franchise.

Events taking place almost 4,000 years before “Star Wars: A New Hope”, Knights of the Old Republic has a unique opportunity to expand the knowledge of the franchise, and its setting gives full creative freedom. BioWare did not disappoint. Almost every line of dialogue and description of each subject reveals a little more about the universe of “Star Wars”. From ancient Echani weapons to traditional Jedi forms and techniques and alien social conventions, the Knights of the Old Republic are responsible for concretizing a large part of the Star Wars universe. got into new movies and TV series, proving the high quality of the narrative in the game.

Some parts of KOTOR are not too outdated

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is undoubtedly one of the best media works about Star Wars, but almost two decades after its release, cracks began to appear in it. At first glance, Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 are not the most beautiful games. Despite the fact that it was quite advanced for that time, especially when it came to licensed games, the visual effects of KOTOR are currently more than acceptable, but they were definitely not intended for careful study in the light of modern high-definition monitors.

Although the Knights of the Old Republic environment is detailed and reminiscent of Star Wars, some textures are noticeably flat and dirty, especially skyboxes on some planets. The drawing distance is also a big weakness of KOTOR’s visual effects, as is the unnatural animation of the characters in the dialogue sequences.