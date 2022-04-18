Partnership news has arrived! “This altcoin is ready to take off”

The leading Spanish airline Air Europa has entered into a partnership agreement with the TravelX blockchain startup to promote NFT air tickets. After that, tickets can be purchased on the TravelX blockchain platform. Analysts predict a breakthrough in the price of the Algorithand (ALGO) as the utility of the altcoin project increases.

“The price of Algorand may recover after the news about the partnership”

Algorithand is making a comeback as it promotes real-world adoption thanks to a recent partnership between the airline and the Blockchain platform. From this point of view, analysts demonstrate a bullish forecast of the price of Algorithand.

NFTTickets will be available for purchase on the TravelX platform. From April 11, the process will be repeated every two weeks. Fans believe that the partnership with Air Europa can contribute to the spread of the Algorand.

Users who purchase Algorithand collectibles will board a private jet between Madrid and Miami. This flight will take users to their destination on November 29, 2022. Users can request air tickets from Air Europa by presenting their collections.

Altcoin Price forecast from Kingthies

As we reported on S, in mid-2021, the price of Algorand steadily fell below the red monthly support and formed a bottom before closing above it. During this period, analysts believed in a bearish scenario. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, the altcoin was trading at $0.7266, losing 1% per day.

Analysts assessing the altcoin price trend predict a rally for ALGO. According to Kingtis, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst, Algorithand and Bitcoin resemble the cyclical price trend of BTC. The analyst claims that the price of bitcoin cyclically increases at least twice a year, believing that he missed February 2022 and the maximum is already here. Therefore, the analyst predicts the growth of Algorithand:

ALGO and BTC remind me of DOGE vs BTC in 2016-2019 in terms of their cyclical and almost predictable pop-ups twice a year. But he missed February 2022 and will save us some money. The setup looks good for these types of gestures.