Partner of Halo Infinity and Troll for prizes and limited edition candy sets

343 Industries has partnered with candy maker Trolli to launch a limited-edition candy based on Halo Infinite, as well as a nationwide promotion that the two companies announced earlier this week. The assortment will consist of four different flavors of sour chewable candies, which give the Halo Infinite signature Trolli sweets.

Originally released in late 2021, Halo Infinite is currently nearing the end of its second season. According to the roadmap provided by 343 Industries back in May, the next important milestone for the game is scheduled for September. That’s when the long-awaited Halo Infinite Forge Mode will be launched in open beta.

The Halo Infinite series of Troll chewing marmalades will include multi-colored Original Sour Brite Crawlers, worm-like Very Berry Sour Brite Crawlers and Sour Bursting Crawlers, as well as Sour Gummi Creations in the form of aliens. Since the Trolli brand is owned by Ferrara Candy, an American subsidiary of Ferrero Group, these limited edition candies will be released exclusively in the United States. Most nationwide retailers will sell all four flavors over the next six months, until March 31, 2023. Ferrara didn’t say anything about prices, so it should be assumed that these limited edition candies will be sold at the same price as standard Trolli candies. based on what is in the range of $5.80 to $6.50, depending on the specific product and state.

Each purchase of a corresponding Trolli product will be rewarded with two Halo Infinite experience boosts, as well as three test exchanges. By uploading receipts to trolli.com/halo , you will receive free codes that can be exchanged for in-game goodies. Each download also represents a chance to win one of the five Troll game sets, consisting of a high-quality PC, Xbox Series S console and a custom worm-style controller.

While the official snack partnership opens up new opportunities for the Halo franchise, Trolli itself has been actively promoting its offerings to gamers and moviegoers for some time. Most recently, a subsidiary of Ferrara teamed up with Universal Pictures to produce the Trolli Jurassic World Dominion candy series in June, along with a prank reminiscent of this recently announced Halo Infinite trick. The move is also in line with Microsoft’s growing willingness to experiment with Halo IP beyond gaming. The Halo television series is also indicative of these ambitions, as Paramount started filming the second season just last week.

However, given the non-trivial number of features that Halo Infinite fans are still waiting for, this announcement is probably not the news that most players were hoping to see on the eve of the anniversary of the game. Although it can be argued that there is not much overlap between gamers who will go online to complain about the still missing features and the target demographic of Halo Infinite candies.

Halo Infinite is available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.