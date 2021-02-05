Participation of a member of the original series is confirmed

The participation of Ramin Djawadi from Game of Thrones in House of the Dragon is confirmed to provide the soundtrack for the Spin-off of the HBO streaming platform.

The celebrated composer is one of the few Game of Thrones names to return for the new spin-off House of the Dragon. Since his tenure in Westeros began, Ramin Djawadi has won two Emmy Awards for his work.

Ramin Djawadi’s work on Game of Thrones helped bring George R.R.’s epic fantasy world to life. Martin, starting with the iconic title track of the prestigious show, thus hoping, the same impact for House of the Dragon.

The possible return of some of Ramin Djawadi’s recognizable themes and motifs will certainly help viewers to delve into an unknown period in Westeros history.

Set 300 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon will trace House Targaryen’s rise to power throughout Aegon’s Conquest.

Game of Thrones’ House of the Dragon prequel, expected to arrive in 2022, will also explore the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons, which was briefly mentioned in Martin’s original saga.