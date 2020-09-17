Part of “Blueberry Eyes” MAX Suga. How did he manage

Suga one of the members of BTS is part of the music video ‘Blueberry Eyes’ by MAX but the South Korean could not be in the video, how did he do it?

Fans of BTS and especially Suga, will already know that Max Schneider, known professionally as MAX, will release his album Color Vision on September 18 which has a collaboration with the South Korean, on the song “Blueberry Eyes”, but the most shocking is that suga could not participate in the music video for “Blueberry Eyes”, so how did MAX make him ?.

MAX and Suga had previously collaborated on the song “Burn It”, but they originally met in January this year when MAX was on tour in Seoul. A month later, Suga was in Los Angeles with BTS to promote their album Map of the Soul: 7, which is why MAX found a special way to include the BTS rapper.

On May 22, Suga released his second mixtape under the pseudonym Agust D called D-2. Whereas MAX appeared on the song “Burn It” but it turns out that MAX and Suga were working on “Blueberry Eyes” and “Burn It” at the same time ”!

“I think it worked, because their material for ‘Burn It’ was pretty much done, and it was mostly me coming and going,” MAX said.

According to MAX, Suga liked “Blueberry Eyes” the most of all Color Vision songs and chose to appear on that track.

“I just sent you the full album. I basically said, “Here are all the songs, tell me what you want to be in and I’ll make it work. I’m grateful to have you on any song.”

“And he liked ‘Blueberry Eyes’. I had already written the song, so I think it probably helped the message, because it was very clear that there was a sweet, loving, dream world, “he said.

This is how MAX included BTS’s Suga

The music video for “Blueberry Eyes” features MAX and his wife Emily, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. In the music video, Suga’s verse plays over a wedding scene, and MAX and his wife recite the verse as wedding vows.

To make sure Suga was included, the music video showed a short shot of a cat, referencing an inside joke among BTS fans that Suga looks like a cat.

“We learned the entire Korean [verse], and those were our vows at our quarantined wedding,” MAX said.

And he added that they threw a little cat there to make it look like Yoongi was part of him, because unfortunately he couldn’t be in the video; we wanted his whole spirit to be there, even though he wasn’t there.

“Now I know a little Korean, which is amazing. I’m going to keep diving. I literally texted him right after telling him, ‘I just learned all of your Korean verse, now I hope we can have more Korean conversations, because it was so hard to learn,’ “the singer confessed.



