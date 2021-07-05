Part 2 Of FF 7 Remake Will Feature Elements From DLC INTERmission

FF 7 Remake: One of the directors of Final Fantasy 7 Remake confirmed that we should see features of the DLC INTERmission, starring Yuffie, appearing in Part 2 of the game. We don’t have a complete list of the elements that should return next, but it’s been confirmed that the team hits are here to stay.

The information comes from Naoki Hamaguchi, the game’s co-director who spoke about the matter in a recent interview with the Washington Post. The developer said he was “very satisfied” with the new combat system implemented in FF 7 Remake, and commented on the new features brought by the DLC. “Additionally, with INTERmission, there’s another element introduced: the combo moves where Yuffie and Sonon help each other (…) I’d like to take advantage of them, including other elements that we’ve tested in INTERmission, in our next story,” stated Hamaguchi .

Team combos, then, aren’t likely to be the only elements introduced into the DLC that should make their comeback in Part 2 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Unfortunately the co-director didn’t specifically talk about more mechanics that we can see in the sequel, but speculation ranges from new ways to interact with the setting to the Fort Condor mini-game.

In his interview, Hamaguchi also made a point of trying to reassure the more nostalgic players, who might be frightened by the number of changes. “(…) it is of utmost importance not to damage the memories of the original material, but to reimagine it so that it exceeds people’s expectations”, concluded the co-director.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 has not been officially announced at this time (and therefore no platforms or release date announced).