Parler social network goes back online month after invasion

The Parler social network is working again. The platform was down for about a month amid political controversies, the end of the support that kept the page up and even an invasion followed by data theft.

“When Parler was taken down in January by those who wish to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together determined to keep our promise to the highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever,” Acting Parler CEO Mark Meckler in an official statement.

Users who were already registered can re-post, but old posts have not been recovered, at least so far. New registrations are also already released. According to The Verge, the platform is now taken care of by Epik, a domain company that is already responsible for other conservative wing platforms and sites.

Remember the case

The social network Parler was popularized in the second half of 2020, when it was seen as an alternative “favorable to freedom of expression” and against possible bans or content control of platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. However, it quickly became a haven not only for politicians and voters identified with the right, but also for groups that were removed from other platforms for clear reasons of breach of terms of service, such as hate speech, offenses and threats.

In early January 2021, the situation worsened after the invasion of the Capitol organized by extremist groups that did not accept the defeat of Donald Trump in the United States presidential election. Parler became one of the poles organizing the protests and harbored profiles of several of those responsible for the incident.

In response to the lack of moderation, Amazon ended support for the platform server, which caused it to go offline. The company tried to sue the former partner, but the lawsuit did not evolve and she remained offline for a few more weeks. In addition, the service was hacked and those responsible released user data and even the location of the publications. In addition, App Store and Google Play Store banned the app from digital stores due to lack of moderation and the spread of hate speech between posts.