Parler reopens and gets rowdy ‘hidden’ on dating sites

After spending a week offline, the Parler messaging app reappeared yesterday (17), the favorite of Donald Trump supporters, conservatives, conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists. In the initial message, the CEO of the app, John Matze, published: “Hello, world, is this connected?”.

The message means that the social network has found a new online hosting platform, after having its app suspended from the Google Play Store and App Store, and being kicked out of Amazon Web Services (AWS) on January 10, after the revelation that Parler had been used in an attempted coup on the Capitol in the United States.

Some of the insurgents, who threatened to attack or kill US Vice President Mike Pence and several congressmen, received false electoral fraud information, planned the event and even posted photos and videos of themselves inside the Congress building using Parler .

Where’s Parler?

A survey by the Business Insider website on the Whois domain protocol revealed that Parler is hosted on the Epik provider, famous for hosting extremist and anonymous content, to the point of being called “Swiss Domain Bank”. However, Epik spokesman Robert Davis denied the fact.

According to Davis, Epik did not provide Parler with accommodation because it has a zero tolerance policy towards racism “and actively denounces any activity used to create suffering for others based on skin color, ethnicity, origin or belief system”.

With the return of the application, many users, who were “hidden” on dating sites like Bumble, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, PlentyofFish and Match, start to return to Parler, as they were also expelled from these applications, according to the Washington Post, after having their images exposed on video.

After opening an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon last week, Matze, in his status update, is inviting “lovers and haters” to get the platform up again, and planning to welcome everyone back soon.