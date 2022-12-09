Parks and Recreation Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Has Died at The Age of 92

Parks and Recreation actress Helen Slayton-Hughes, known for her role as Ethel Beevers in the NBC sitcom, has died at the age of 92.

The actress’ family posted an ad on her Facebook page, writing:

To friends and fans of our beloved Helen: Helen passed away last night. Her pain is over, but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support for her and her work.

At the moment, the cause of her death is unknown.

The family also shared a video with the actress, in which she was shown in her iconic role in Parks and Recreation, and the text above the video read:

Our beloved Helen… you’ve always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired all of us by living your dream to the end. Have a rest, our dear Helen. We know that the laughter will continue wherever you are.

